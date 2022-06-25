Alleged academic scandal: You’re PDP agents, Tinubu Campaign Organisation replies group





The Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation on Saturday, decsribed the allegations by Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy against the Presidential Candidate, All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as untrue.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Communications of the organisation, stated this while responding to the allegations levelled against the APC candidate for the 2023 Presidential Election on his academic qualifications.

Onanuga, who spoke in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, said the group was only bringing up issues where there was non.

He said the APC presidential candidate was more than qualified to be Nigeria’s president.

NAN reports that the civil right group, in Abuja on Saturday, said it had given the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police a 48- hour ultimatum to arrest and initiate criminal prosecution against Tinubu for allegedly supplying false academic qualifications to secure…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper