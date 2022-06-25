Flood washes away 30 shops in Anambra Market





Flood ravaged Adagbabiri community



Some traders at the Relief Market in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra are counting their losses as flood occasioned by heavy rainfall, washed away shops, electric poles and cables in the market.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the market, Mr David Obidike, disclosed this during a tour of the affected areas, while taking members of his executive and newsmen round the portions on Saturday.

“On one of the nights few days ago, the Chief Security Officer of the market called me and told me that devastating flood from Awada Area, has carried the market as the flood entered under the Sakamori (drainage) system in the market and uprooted it, thereby wrecking havoc in the market.

“The damage was much, about 10 shops were washed away with the wares in them, the electric armoured cables, big water borne pipe and telephone cables buried underground were all exhumed and damaged by the flood.

“As I talk now we have not gotten…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper