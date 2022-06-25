I once vowed not to have anything to do with Igbo girls, but ended up marrying one — Nosa Rex





Says: ‘I wasn’t earning anything as an actor when she met me’

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Nosa Rex Okunzuwa, popularly known as Babarex started out as a promising actor, back in 2010, when he made his acting debut, but today, the handsome actor has become one of the most talked about skit makers in the Nigerian entertainment circuit. The Edo State-born actor delved into skit making during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, after nobody was ready to give him the opportunity to showcase the other side of him to the world.

Having made it happen by himself, Nosa is best known today for his comedy videos on Instagram and TikTok than he’s popular on the big screen. In a recent live chat with Vanguard on Instagram, the father of three children revealed why he ventured into skit making and the challenges that come with the business. He also talked about his father’s death, what he taught him, his family and the women around him.

Shock of my father’s death

I lost my…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper