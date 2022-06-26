2023: Atiku, Tinubu, Peter Obi, Kwankwaso tasked on issue-based campaigns





.

By Fortune Eromosele

Director-General, Tinubu Presidential Campaign Forum, Omobola Bolu Omoleme, has urged presidential candidates on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), to run issue-based campaigns during electioneering campaign.

She stated this while congratulating Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the APC, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP, for emerging as presidential candidates of their parties.

Omoleme, in a statement in Abuja, said their emergence as flag bearers of their political parties was never a coincidence, pointing out that their humanitarian leadership precedence did earn them the victory, but insisted that running an issue based campaign will help in ensuring electoral integrity.

“Let me call on the incumbent government to create a political ambiance that would generate a leveled plain ground for all candidates to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper