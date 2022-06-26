After 4 days in captivity, Kidnapped DPO regains freedom in Nasarawa 





By David Odama

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Nassarawa Eggon Local Government, CSP Haruna Abdulmalik, has regained freedom after spending four days in the kidnappers den.

Haruna was abducted on Wednesday night. He has been released and reunited with his family, Vanguard gathered on Sunday in Lafia.

The DPO was released by his abductors Friday night unhurt, source told Vanguard. Details of his release as at the time of filling in this report were still sketchy but sources closed to the abducted DPO said his release was not unconnected with the doggedness and determination of the state command of the police Force to ensure that the police officer regains his freedom from the hands of his kidnapper.

It was not clear whether the N5m ransom demanded by the gunmen was paid, but investigation however revealed the command deployed its intelligent mechanism that led to the release of the DPO in the state.

The police command is yet to react to the …





Source: Vanguard Newspaper