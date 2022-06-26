ASUU strike’s ugly face: Varsity students take to betting, prostitution, farming, others





Education Minister, Adamu Adamu

By Adesina Wahab, Education Editor

Since February 14 this year, students in public universities have been at home, as academic activities have been put on hold following the strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU. Other staff unions in the university sector have also joined the wagon of embarking on industrial action.

The unions are demanding better welfare packages, more funds to run the universities, a stop to the indiscriminate setting up of new universities, the discontinuation of the use of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, IPPIS, as the payment platform in the university system among others. Though a series of meetings have held between the government and the unions, so far nothing tangible has come out of those meetings.

However, from the sublime to the ridiculous, the idle students are now engaged in various activities to while away the time.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper