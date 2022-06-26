De-flooding project: Lagos diverts traffic at Ogba for drainage construction





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of the solution to the flooding problem along Oba Ogunji Road, Ogba, the Lagos State Government has concluded plans to traffic diversion to install a pre-cast concrete culvert across Metal Box Road, from Tuesday June 28, till Tuesday July 5, 2022.

Explaining the diversion plan on Sunday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stated that the diversion was necessary to provide lasting solutions to the flooding issues on some roads in the metropolis.

Oladeinde, therefore, urged motorists in the mentioned construction area to utilize Acme Road, Wempco, Akilo and Ijaiye Roads to connect their desired destinations, stressing that only Metal Box Road will be barricaded from Traffic.

He assured that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, will be on ground to manage movement and minimize inconveniences.

Oladeinde, while calling for more understanding stressed the current weather conditions had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper