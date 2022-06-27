A-Ibom APC leaders commend Buhari on Umana’s nomination for ministerial post





Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating Mr Umana Okon Umana to the Senate for confirmation as minister.

Umana is the current chief executive of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority, OGFZA.

Speaking on behalf of the leadership of the party in the state, Chief Don Etiebet, former Minister of Petroleum Resources, said President Buhari had done the right thing for the party and the state for nominating Umana for the position of minister.

Etiebet described Umana as a technocrat of no mean repute who is “eminently qualified to be a minister of the Federal Republic,” adding that Akwa Ibom people were happy with the President for recognizing Umana, who has served the party and the nation with distinction in various capacities.

“Given Umana’s antecedents, I have no doubt he will perform creditably wherever he is assigned,’’ Etiebet said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper