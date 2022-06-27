Akure monarch, council chairman tango over removal, appointment of community head





.

— l remain consenting authority in Akure Kingdom- Deji of Akure

— Your action is null, void and unconstitutional – Council Chairman

Dayo Johnson , Akure

Another crisis is brewing between the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi and the Akure North local government council, over the removal of a traditional head, the Olu of Ilado Igbatoro, Chief Johnson Ajomole and subsequent appointment of Chief Ifedayo Joshua Afelumo as a replacement.

The Chairman of the council, Bankole

Ogbesetore said the Deji’s domain does not extend beyond Akure South, and had no traditional or legal right to appoint village heads beyond his territory.

But the traditional ruler maintained that tradition and customs empowered him to appoint and fire any minor chiefs in both Akure South and North as the paramount ruler of the kingdom,

Ogbesetore urged the Akure monarch to limit his jurisdiction to his community and should not dabble into other territories which are not under the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper