CBN: Harnessing ideas for $200bn non-oil exports





By Babajide Komolafe

The Central Bank of Nigeria, in conjunction with banks chief executives continued with the implementation of the Race to $200 billion Non-Oil Export Earnings, RT200, programme, by conveying the maiden edition of the biennial Non Oil Summit themed with the theme ‘Setting the Roadmap toward Achieving RT200’.

Introduced in February this year, the RT200 comprises a set of plans, policies, and programmes designed to increase the nation’s earnings exclusively from non-oil exports to $200 billion in foreign exchange repatriation, within the next five years.

The RT200 initiative is designed to be implemented through five anchors: Value Adding Exports Facility (VEF); Non-Oil Commodities Expansion Facility (NCEF); Non-Oil FX Rebate Scheme (NFRS); Dedicated Non-Oil Export Terminal; and the hosting of a Bi-annual Non-Oil Export Summit.

The Non Oil Export Rebate Scheme

Read Also:

Free electricity metering still sluggish despite N60b CBN…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper