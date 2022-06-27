Gunmen abduct 3 in Ondo, demand N40m ransom





.

— They were going for a party – Police source.

Dayo Johnson, Akure

Abductors of three indigenes of lkaram Akoko, area of Ondo state have demanded for N40 million ransom before their released from captivity.

Recall that the three persons were travelled from Kogi state to Ondo for a social function when they were kidnapped at Ayere, a neighbouring town between Kogi and Ondo states.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen after abducting the victims took them to the bush in the area.

Hours after, they reportedly open a line of communication with their family members asking for a ransom of N40m before they could be released.

Sources within the family of the victims said that negotiations were ongoing to appeal to the abductors to reduce the ransom.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami said that the incident happened in kogi statenot Ondo state, her jurisdiction.

Recall that last week, gunmen equally abducted…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper