Justice Kayode Ariwoola set to step in as new CJN





.

By Ise-Oluwa Ige, ABUJA

Barring any last minute change, the National Judicial Council (NJC) is set to recommend Justice Kayode Ariwoola to President Muhammadu Buhari as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) following the resignation of the incumbent, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

NJC is a creation of section 153 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) with powers to hire and fire erring judicial officers in the country.

Reliable sources at the NJC told Vanguard on Monday that the mantle of leadership has fallen on Justice Ariwoola in line with the age-long tradition in the bench.

The tradition, it was learnt, is that where an incumbent head of court vacates office either by reason of death, retirement, resignation or sack, the next most senior judicial officer in the court takes over.

Justice Ariwoola is the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court after the incumbent, Justice Tanko who just resigned his office.

Justice Tanko is the second Chief Justice of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper