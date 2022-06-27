UK authors #EndSARS book & intellectual property theft





File photo

By Prisca Sam-Duru

When United Kingdom author, Trish Lorenz, released her debut book titled: Soro Soke: The Young Disruptors of an African MegaCity, she must have thought she was doing Nigerians and indeed, Africans a rare favour.

The confidence she exuded while speaking about the book during an interview following the release of the book, evidently portrayed her as one filling a void; non-existing of course.

Following the release of the book, and subsequently, the author’s interview with Crassh, Nigerians lashed seriously at her for not just telling an African story as though Africa lacked qualified writers, but also for claiming that she nick-named the #EndSARS protesters, Soro Soke Generation. “This cohort exhibits a confident outspokenness and a tendency for creative disruption, leading me to name them the Soro Soke generation,” she was quoted as saying.

In the book, Trish Lorenz, a British journalist based in Berlin, Germany, examined the bravery of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper