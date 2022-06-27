Zamfara PDP Guber Primary: Group fears party may lose 2023 General Election 





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As the struggle for People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Zamfara Governorship ticket moves to the courtroom, stakeholders have expressed fear that litigations and other unresolved issues arising from primary election may cost the opposition party the highest political office in the State.

Speaking to Journalists in Kaduna, spokesman of a group called Concerned PDP Volunteers, Isa Kwatarkwashi decried alleged nonchalant attitude of the party’s leadership in Abuja in resolving the lingering crisis around the just concluded Governorship primary election.

He said the party leadership was expected to be just to all aspirants who took part in the exercise.

Kwatarkwashi described the ongoing crisis as capable of consuming the party and marr its chances of producing the next Governor of Zamfara State.

He recalled how internal crisis within the then ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cost the party the Governorship seat in 2019, which paved…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper