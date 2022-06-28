2022 National personnel audit: Nasarawa SUBEB moves against  failed programme  implementation





By David Odama – Lafia

Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board has instituted and inaugurated its Audit Implementation Committee for the 2022 National Audit of all Basic Education Institutions in the state.

The committee which was inaugurated in the Boardroom of the State Universal Basic Education Board in lafia is to enhance effective implementation of the first phase of 2022 National Personnel Audit billed to commence from July 13, 2022.

State Chairman of the Board, Hon. Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi, said at the inauguration that the National Personnel Audit exercise was necessary to generate accurate and reliable data for planning and effective implementation of the Basic Education programmes in the country.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper