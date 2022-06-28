Breaking: Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu’s fresh application for bail





File: Leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu during a court session. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, dismissed a fresh application the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, filed to be released on bail, pending the determination of the treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

Kanu, who is currently facing a seven-count charge, had in the application he filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, equally challenge the revocation of the bail the court earlier granted to him.

He specifically urged the court to set aside the order it made on March 28, 2019, which not only issued a bench warrant for his arrest, but also gave FG the nod to try him in absentia.

The IPOB leader told the court that contrary to FG’s allegation that he jumped bail, he said that he fled for his life after his home town at Afaraukwu Ibeku in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper