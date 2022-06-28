Hijab: MSSN urges Lagos govt to sanction erring principals





L-R: Amir (President) of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit, Mallam Miftahudeen Thanni, Amirah (female head) of MSSNLagos, Basheeroh Majekodunmi, and Asiyah AbdulKareem at a press conference on Supreme Court judgement on hijab in Lagos State recently.

By Ishola Balogun

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSSN, Lagos Unit, has has asked the Lagos State Government to issue a circular on the recently delivered judgement by the Supreme Court approving the use of hijab in all schools in the state.

Addressing a press conference on the apex court judgement on Hijab at the Lagos Secretariat Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, the President of the group, Miftahudeen Thanni urged the government to caution its officials against harassing Muslim females wearing the hijab, adding that issuing the circular would curb “overzealous” teachers and principals from contempt of court.

He said, “This is not to castigate the Lagos State…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper