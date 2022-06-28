INEC will continue to uphold choices made by Nigerians — Yakubu 





Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, says Nigerians will determine who becomes their leaders in the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu stated this while receiving a team of Special Representatives of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, led by the Head of the UN Office in West Africa and the Sahel Region (UNOWAS), Ahmad Annadif, on Monday in Abuja.

Yakubu said that the commission would continue to work in line with provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended to uphold the choice made by Nigerians, including the 2023 general elections.

“The ultimate choice is going to be made by Nigerians. Nigerians will determine who becomes what in the 2023 general elections.

“We will continue to uphold the choice made by Nigerians.

“So, I want to assure you that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that our elections continue to get better and better and the democratic environment is increasingly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper