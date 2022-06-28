Interior minister to Judiciary: Dispense justice in criminal cases within 12 months





Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has urged the judicial arm of government to support the ongoing reforms in the Nigeria Correctional Service NCoS by ensuring the immediate conclusion of criminal cases.

Speaking on Tuesday at a two-day Controller General of Corrections’ Retreat in Sokoto, Aregbesola specifically advocated a 12-month timeline for dispensation of justice on criminal cases brought to the court.

“The judiciary should ensure that from the arrest of suspects to conclusion of their cases in court, the maximum time spent on their trial should not be more than 12 months”, he urged.

The minister also tasked personnel of the Correctional Service to begin the advocacy for a year dispensation of…





