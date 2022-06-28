Irabor to AGF: Does Zamfara gov have powers to tell people to carry gun?





…Says only the Commander-in-Chief constitutionally empowered to give directive to Armed Forces on Policy Implementation

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the directive by the Zamfara State government to citizens of the state to bear arms to defend themselves against unstoppable banditry and terrorist’s attacks, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor has said that the Attorney General of the Federation has a duty to tell Nigerians if the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has the powers to ask citizens to bear arms.

This is just as the CDS insisted that only the Commander-In-Chief has the constitutional powers to give directives to the armed forces as an instrument of policy implementation

He pointed out that already there are actions that members of the security agencies and the armed forces, in particular, and the police and other security agencies, are taking to address insecurity in Zamfara and environs.

Speaking at the opening…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper