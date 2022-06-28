Osun polls: PDP sets up 128 member campaign council





…Wike, Tambuwual, Udom make list

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senator Iyiochia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the appointment of a 128 member campaign council for the Osun State Gubernatorial election scheduled for Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri, was named as chairman of the council which has Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Aminu Tambuwual (Sokoto), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) among others as members.

This was contained in a letter signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, in Abuja, on Monday.

According to him, the council will be inaugurated, at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The Members of the Campaign Council are as follows:

S/N NAME POSITION

1 H.E. SEN. DUOYE DIRI CHAIRMAN

2 H.E. ENGR. SEYI MAKINDE MEMBER

3 H.E. RT. HON. AMINU WAZIRI TAMBUWAL MEMBER

4 H.E. DR. OKEZIE IKPEAZU…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper