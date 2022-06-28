Scarcity: FG to sanction erring fuel stations, maintains N165 pump price





The Federal Government has threatened to sanction any fuel stations or depot selling above the stipulated approved pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The threat followed the persistent fuel scarcity being witnessed in the FCT and its environs as well as in other parts of the country.

Mr Farouk Ahmed, Authority Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) gave the warning on Monday during a joint inspection on fuel stations in Abuja.

The exercise was carried out in collaboration with some top officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Petroleum Pipeline and Marketing Company (PPMC) and the NMDPRA.

He said the inspection aimed at taking action to enforce the regulations by following up warning given to the oil marketing companies, particularly those selling over the official price of N148 kobo.

He explained that the pump price of PMS was still N165 per litre and remained sacrosanct,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper