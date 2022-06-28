The Supreme Court’s dirty linens





.

By Kenechukwu Obiezu

A STORM stirred at the Nigeria’s Supreme Court by an unprecedented letter written by 14 Justices of the Court to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has climaxed with the resignation of the CJN. The prediction is that the snakes washed out of their holes are venomous and are not going away soon.

Out of silence, a shrill cry: The nature of a judge’s work compulsorily makes it that he is necessarily to be seen not heard. On a job where partiality is an anathema and perception almost everything, those who sit on the bench are expected to live strictly within their code of conduct so that they are seen as impartial.

Justice is rooted in confidence, and the fact that there is no love lost between Nigerians and the Nigerian judiciary bears eloquent testimony to how much confidence Nigerians have lost in the judiciary. So, when the Justices of the Supreme Court, Nigeria’s highest court, chose to express their frustrations…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper