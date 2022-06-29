2023: We’re unaware of fresh suit to stop Tinubu — Ogala





By Clifford Ndujihe & Ikechukwu Nnochiri

THE Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Campaign Organisation has said it is not aware of a suit by the Action Alliance, AA, seeking to disqualify Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the 2023 presidential poll because it has not been served with the process.

The AA approached the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, asking it to bar the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from including the name of the APC in the ballot for the 2023 presidential election.

The party, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/954/2022, equally applied for an order to restrain the electoral body from accepting the name of Senator Bola Tinubu as candidate of the APC in the presidential election.

When contacted, the Legal Director of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Mr, Babatunde Ogala, SAN, said: “We have not been served with the process and will await same before being able…





