Army set to celebrate 159 years of existence in Imo





The Nigerian Army is set to celebrate its 159 years of existence at the Nigerian Army Day celebration (NADCEL) 2022 in Owerri, Imo.

The Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, disclosed this on Wednesday, in Abuja at a news conference to mark the commencement of the NADCEL 2022.

Yahaya, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Maj.-Gen. Anthony Omozoje, said the theme for year would be “Repositioning the NA in the Joint Operations Environment: A Panacea for Success in Addressing Contemporary Security Challenges”.

He said the Nigerian army, saddled with the constitutional mandate of defending the territorial integrity of the nation had a rich history dating back to 1863, when Lt. Glover of the Royal Navy organised 18 indigenes of Northern Nigeria into a local force known as the “Glover Hausas”.

The COAS said the local force went through several stages of metamorphosis and eventually became part of a larger military body established by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper