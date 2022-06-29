Army to engage services of retired personnel in tackling insecurity – COAS





The Nigerian Army will continue to engage the services of its retired personnel in tackling insecurity in the country, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has said.

Yahaya said at this on Tuesday night at a ”Regimented Dinner ” he organised for the 2021 set of retired officers from its 3 Division, Rukuba, near Jos.

The COAS, who was represented by Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the division and Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), thanked the retired personnel for their sacrifices and commitment to duty while in service.

He explained that the expertise of the retired personnel would be needed toward supporting the Nigerian army in its bid to end all forms of insecurity in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper