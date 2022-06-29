Every Nation Must Develop Her Human Capital To Succeed — Otuaro

Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro, has inaugurated the Technical Working Committee of  Delta State Human Capital Development Council, noting that developing human capital is essential for establishing a nation.

 The event took place today in Asaba.

The Delta State Government  established it’s  Human Capital Development Council in accordance with a decision made by the National Economic Council, which is chaired by Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo. This was necessitated as a result of the observations made during the Economic Council Meeting regarding the shockingly low human capital development index in various important sectors throughout the 36 states that make up the federation.

While  inaugurating the committee, Otuaro stressed the need for sufficient data collection in important sectors to boost the state’s development index in accordance with the National Economic Council’s agenda.

According to him, “the National Economic Council decided…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

