Kudos as Buhari restates aversion to 3rd term – BMO





President Muhammadu Buhari is a political leader with a good mix of charm, honesty, and the capacity to evaluate a circumstance and make a judgement based on the nation’s Constitution and in the utmost interest of Nigerians.

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) made this assertion in appreciation of the President’s response to the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who had asked if Buhari would run for office again.

President Buhari during a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister on the margins of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda had said, “Another term for me? No! The first person who tried it didn’t end very well”.

In a statement signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Madueke respectively, BMO commended the President for once again allaying the fears over a possible third term as was being speculated by some Nigerians “whose sole agenda is to cause disaffection and confusion in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper