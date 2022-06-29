Marginal oilfields licensing: Ijaw leaders vow to resist breach of court order





.

By Samuel Oyadongha, YENAGOA

IJAW leaders have urged the Minister of Petroleum Resources to respect a substituting order of a Federal High Court sitting in Bayelsa State, on the ongoing marginal oilfields licensing rounds.

They vowed to take legal steps to oppose the violation of the court order.

The court had restrained the Federal Government from issuing licences on marginal oilfields in Niger Delta pending the determination of a pending suit.

The Ijaw leaders in a petition to the Minister of Petroleum Resources through the Minister of State for Petroleum by their counsel, Mr. Enie Otrofanowei, said this was to draw the Federal Government’s attention to the subsisting order.

The petitioners noted that as parties with legal representation in the suit, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources was expected to show examples in promoting the rule of law and abide by the court order, threatening to take legal actions to oppose violation of the order.

The Ijaw…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper