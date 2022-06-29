Multiple lifelines for PVC registration





THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, under Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has continued to demonstrate its voter-friendly attitude, and this is worthy of commendation.

INEC’s strategy of putting technology at the centre of our elections through the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, and the electronic transmission of results from the polling units to its central servers are inflicting heavy blows on election rigging and violence.

Bowing to pressure to extend the ongoing Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC, registration also shows that the electoral umpire is committed to the principle of inclusion which validates the notion of a free, fair and credible election.

We also applaud INEC’s resolve to mobilise more machines and staff nationwide for the exercise.

By so doing, INEC has shown it is on the side of the people, rather than pandering to the caprices of discredited old-breed politicians who retain power by subverting the people’s political…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper