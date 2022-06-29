Owo massacre: We’re still in shock over attack, Police authorities confess





by Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Nigeria Police has said that it’s still in shock over the terrorist attack at the St Francis Catholic Church, in Owo area, Ondo state.

No fewer than 50 worshippers were gruesomely murdered while over 100 were seriously injured during the attack.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of Zone 17, comprising Ondo and Ekiti Commands, Yunus Akeera, said this when he visited the palace of Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunye, and the attacked church.

Akeera declared that the killers of worshippers have no value for human lives.

“We are wondering what would have led these evil people to perpetrate this kind of thing to disturb Owo kingdom.

“Up till now, we are yet to get out of the shock because what is pondering in my mind and in my heart is what must have pushed these people to come this far because Owo as a kingdom is noted for its education and peaceful co-existence.

“The Inspector-General of Police and his team are not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper