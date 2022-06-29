Skill paddy tackles youth unemployment with tech skills





By Esther Onyegbula

In a bid to reduce the high rate of unemployment in Nigeria, along with incessant ASUU strikes keeping millions of young people idle, Intelligent Innovations, an indigenous IT startup recently unveiled a youth-focused online training platform, SkillPaddy.

SkillPaddy platform offers learners a three-month programme, and also assists participants to gain on-the-job experience and expand their opportunities with their partners and sponsors.

According to the CEO of SkillPaddy, Kunle Erinle, the platform aims to not only address unemployment in Nigeria but help in bridging the productivity gap which presently exists in many industries. “The world is changing very fast. Today, eight out of the ten biggest companies in the world are in the tech industry. This translates to 10 million jobs in the digital technology space, with one million of these jobs open in Africa. Most of these jobs remain open year after year because people with the right skills…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper