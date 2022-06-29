Throw Chief Medical Director’s position open to all health workers, NUAHP tells federal, state govts





*Demands outright stoppage of all forms of discriminatory, unfair practices against members

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals,NUAHP,has demanded immediate end to restriction of Chief Medical Director’s position in hospitals to only medical doctors, saying the positions be henceforth thrown open to all health workers to occupy.

The union also demanded outright stoppage of all forms of discriminatory and unfair practices against other health professionals “in full compliance with International Labour Organisation Convention” and “Sections 15 (2), 17 (3), and 42 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, and other International Conventions on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination.”

NUAHP is registered by law as contained in Part C of the third schedule, Trade Unions Act, 2004, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, to represent the interest of healthcare workers in Pharmacy, Medical Laboratory…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper