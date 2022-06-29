WAEC approves 85 venues for coordination, scripts marking 

By
Headliners
-
10


ICYMI: WAEC releases results, as 1,886 score credits in English and Maths  
WAEC

Coordination and marking of the 2022 West African  Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates will be carried out at 85 venues  across Nigeria.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) made the disclosure in a statement signed by its Acting Head of Public Affairs, Mrs Moyosola Adeyegbe, on Wednesday.

According to the council, the high number  is to maintain  release of candidates’ results 45 days after the last paper is taken.

WAEC said that the coordination and marking  would begin on July 13.

“Coordination  meetings for chief  examiners  and team leaders will be held in the morning of Wednesday, July 13, while assistant   examiners‘ coordination meetings will commence in the afternoon of the same day.

“The coordination meetings would span three days –  from Wednesday, July 13 – to Friday, July 15.  

“This is to enable our Muslim brothers and sisters (staff and examiners) to partake fully in the festivities (Eid-el…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR