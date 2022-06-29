Why I couldn’t implement 2014 confab report — Jonathan





Dr. Goodluck Jonathan

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has given an insight into why his administration was unable to implement recommendations contained in the report of the 2014 National Conference, which his administration commissioned.

Jonathan offered his explanations at the public presentation of a book on the 2014 National Conference tiled: “The National Conversation”, authored by Akpandem James and Sam Akpe, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The 2014 confab made far reaching recommendations on issues many Nigerians believed, had the potential of reducing, if not eliminating some of the socio-economic and security challenges currently being faced across the country.

Some of the recommendations include: devolution of powers to states in the area of security and the control of resources among other things.

Jonathan’s address was read at the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper