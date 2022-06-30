2023: Omo-Agege picks Osanebi as running mate





By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

DEPUTY Senate President and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has picked immediate past Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Friday Osanebi as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

Omo-Agege, in a statement, said Osanebi emerged from a painstaking internal vetting process in which many notable and highly qualified Deltans were also considered.

The statement read in parts: “It is my pleasure to announce to our people that The Rt. Honourable Friday Ossai Osanebi is my nominated running mate and the Deputy Governorship candidate of APC for the 2023 Delta State Governorship election.

“This momentous decision is for the greater good of all our people and consistent with our unshakeable faith in the immense leadership strengths, innovative energies and resourceful spirit of the youths of this great country.

“He therefore…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper