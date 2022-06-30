22 media practitioners emerge maiden MTN-MIP Fellows





The Fellows

Twenty media professionals across the country have been selected for the maiden Media Innovation Programme, MIP, by MTN Nigeria in partnership with the School of Media and Communications, Pan-Atlantic University, Lekki, Lagos.

The six-month fully funded fellowship is for innovative storytellers and media leaders that will equip them with new skills needed to function in the rapidly changing media world.

The MTN Media Innovation Programme began on May 23 and will run until October 28. The MTN-MIP Fellows cut across print, broadcast, online and social media.

Wondering who the 2022 MTN-MIP Fellows are? See their bios below:

Abidemi Diaro

Abidemi Dairo is a Senior producer/reporter with Channels Television and has been reporting on the showbiz industry since November 2008. He is a seasoned journalist with a background in traditional print media.

Before transiting to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper