Abia CP presents N21m cheques to families of deceased policemen

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

The Commissioner of Police Abia State, Mrs Janet Agbede, has presented cheques worth N21.4 million to next of kins of 10 policemen who died while in active service in the state command.

Presenting the cheques at the command headquarters,Umuahia on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba,Agbede explained that the money is part of the IGP’s ongoing group life assurance welfare scheme to the families of deceased policemen for the 2020/2021 policy year.

The CP who was represented by ACP Jane Mbanefo,commended the Inspector General of Police for the gesture,stressing that it would go along way in alleviating the sufferings of the families of the deceased policemen.

She assured that officers and men of the Command will continue to put more efforts in the discharge of their duties for the security of the State and Nigeria, at large.

“I charge the beneficiaries to utilize the money judiciously, I have no doubt that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper