A’Ibom APC youths demand REC’s removal over alleged bias





*REC says Party disobeyed court order, not INEC

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

YOUTHS of the All Progressives Congress, Akwa Ibom State chapter yesterday stormed the State Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, demanding the Residents Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Mike Igini removal over alleged bias.

The protestesting youths numbering over one thousand who stormed the office in many buses were chanting “Mike Igini must go,”.

They blocked the entrance of INEC office and prevented staff of the Commission from going in or coming out of the premises in the morning hours of Wednesday.

Some were carrying placards with various inscriptions such as, “Igini is biased”, “democracy is not for sale”, “INEC must act now”, “Akwa Ibom REC is compromised”, “Igini don’t kill Akwa Ibom political parties”, “Igini is partisan”, “Igini is a factional Chairman of a party”, etc

The State APC Youth Leader, Dr. Awak Clement while speaking with some newsmen

lamented that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper