Anxiety envelopes Ondo community over terrorists attack





— Varsity, Monarch, Police describe attack letter as fake

Dayo Johnson,. Akure

Palpable fear and anxiety gripped residents of llara- Mokin, in Ifedore council area of Ondo state over alleged letter written by terrorists to attack the university Community.

Elizade University owned by the chairman of Toyota, Chief Michael Ade- Ojo is situated in the agarian community.

The purported letter being circulated on the social media was written by bandits/ Fulani Herdsmen to the community and submitted at a private Radio, Adaba FM Radio station, located close to the community.

Reports the letter said that “Ilara Village should be ready for our attack, as Ilara is the next target”.

It also claimed that the traditional ruler of the town, the Alara of Ilara-Mokin, Oba Aderemi Adefehinti was fully aware of the letter, adding that the royal father had disseminated the information to members of the community through his Town Crier.

Vanguard gathered that schools in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper