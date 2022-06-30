Beyonce goes completely nude on album cover of ‘Renaissance’





Beyonce looked sexier than ever when she stripped down completely nude rocking nothing but silver body chains for her sexy new ‘Renaissance’ album cover.

When it comes to Beyonce, one thing is for sure – she knows how to make a statement. That’s exactly what the 40-year-old did on the cover of her new album, Renaissance, which drops on July 29.

On the cover, Beyonce went completely nude, except for some silver body chains covering her chest and bottom.

While in the chains, Bey rode a holographic horse, as she revealed ample cleavage and her toned waist. She topped her look off with a pair of sky-high metallic silver stilettos and had her long brown hair down in waves. Her hair was so long, that it trailed down to her legs, and she tipped her look off with a metallic smokey eye and a bold red lip.

Beyonce posted the photo with the caption, “act i. RENAISSANCE. 7.29. Creating this album allowed me a place to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper