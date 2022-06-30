Heed appeals for political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s case, lawmaker begs FG





…Hails IPOB leader over viral video peace appeal

By Steve Oko

Member representing Aba South state constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita, has again, advocated political solution as the best option to resolve the Federal Government’s issues with the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu who was renditioned from Kenya in June 2021, is standing trial for treasonable felony at the Federal High Court Abuja.

The lawmaker urged the Federal Government to heed appeals from eminent Nigerians to dialogue with Kanu and other agitators of self determination with a view to finding lasting solution to the rising tension in the country.

Hon. Ichita advised the Federal Government “to view Kanu from the prism of a factor worthy of consideration in the search for lasting peace in South East and not just as the cause of insecurity therein”.

” When I earlier offered the above advice to Government, I was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper