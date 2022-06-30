IPMAN threatens legal action against NMDPRA over claims of N74b settlement to marketers





…insists non-payment of claims cause of persistent fuel scarcity

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has on Thursday threatened to drag the management of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to court over its recent purported claims on the payment of N74 billion transport claims to marketers.

The Chairman IPMAN Northern chapter, Alhaji Bashir Danmalam made the threat while addressing a news conference in Kano on Thursday.

Recall that the management of NMDPRA had on Wednesday, 29th June 2022, reportedly said It had paid marketers N74 billion within the past seven months.

Danmalam, who was reacting to the purported payment, said the claim was not true as their members were not paid unless the payment was made to “ghost marketers”.

The IPMAN chairman, therefore, challenged the management of the NMDPRA to publish the names of the marketers who benefited from the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper