Lagos rewards teachers with 13 new cars





As Sanwo-Olu inaugurates first modular school

By Adesina Wahab

Thirteen teachers and school administrators were on Wednesday honoured with brand new cars and other prizes, as Lagos State marked the 2021 Annual Teachers’ Merit Award.

The lucky winners were Adenike Ojo, Adeola Adefemi, Bolanle Alamu, Fausat Adegeye, Folashade Oyedeji, Lukman Agbabiaka and Michael Ayoola.

Others were Olubukola Dosumu, Olusegun Muftau, Oluseyi Amao, Omolayo Fadayomi, Soji Megbowon and Yahya Adesokan.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the teaching profession and education were critical to the society to be left in the lurch.

“Today has been an eventful day for me and the state. Earlier today, we inaugurated the Vetland Junior International School, Agege which is the first modular, digitized school in the country. Our focus on education is in line with our belief that education is the fulcrum that would ensure a better society. Today’s event is to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper