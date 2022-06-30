OSUN 2022: APC is afraid, not ready for credible poll – Adeleke





Ademola Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, in this interview with journalists revealed his plans and agenda for the state ahead of the July 16th governorship election.

How prepared are you for the July 16 election?

Full prepared. I’m ready on all fronts. I have been on the campaign trail for weeks now. I went round the local governments, meeting our people. The reception at the places we have been to have been marvelous. The jubilant crowds of voters are overwhelming. I am the peoples’ choice. You remember how I was rigged out in 2018. Our people are now prepared to vote for me again and defend their votes.

What is your assessment of the mood of the state?

The state is ready. The incumbent has performed poorly. The lack of good governance is visible. Just go round the state. You will see clearly the failure of governance, lack of capacity and governance by…





