PDP Crisis: Atiku moves to douse tension, vows to unite party





John Alechenu, Abuja

Amidst growing tension within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed confidence that the party would remain focused and united ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said this in a series of tweets on his verified twitter handle @Atiku, on Thursday. Atiku explained that his desire to unify the nation would begin from the party noting that he would continue to be not only a listening leader but also one that takes appropriate actions towards achieving set goals.

The former Vice President said in one of the tweets, “@OfficialPDPNIG will remain united. Focus on our actions; we are taking actions to address the feelings of all party members. Unity in our community is my priority.

“Our resolve to unify Nigerians starts in our party and moves to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper