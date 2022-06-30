Trouble in Abia PDP as court reverses self on 3-man delegate list





.

By Steve Oko

The fate of the governorship candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, Professor Uche Ikonne, appears to be hanging in the balance as an Abia State High Court sitting in Aba has reversed itself on its earlier order which recognised the three-man Ad hoc delegates list that produced them.

One Akuoma Friday, had on May 16, 2022, approached the court, urging it to vacate its earlier order.

After due consideration of the suit, the court, presided over by Justice C.U. Okoroafor, yesterday, averred that it erred in law to have granted its earlier order.

Justice Okorafor explained that the new National Judicial Council guideline had stripped the court of the jurisdiction to entertain such matter.

The PDP flag bearer emerged after the court had issued an order on May 17, 2022, stating that only the 3-man Adhoc delegates list should be used for the purpose of electing the party’s governorship candidate.

The pre-convention…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper