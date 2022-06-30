Wike: PDP’ll remain united, focused on actions, says Atiku

By Miftaudeen Raji
Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku has expressed confidence that the party will remain indivisible and focused on set goals.
This is coming on the heels of the outcry that greeted Atiku’s choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election at expense of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.
Atiku made the assertion on Thursday via his verified Twitter handle, as a veiled reaction to the plight of Wike and other aggrieved members of the PDP.
The PDP candidate, who noted that the party was taking action to address the…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper