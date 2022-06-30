Wike: PDP’ll remain united, focused on actions, says Atiku





By Miftaudeen Raji

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku has expressed confidence that the party will remain indivisible and focused on set goals.

This is coming on the heels of the outcry that greeted Atiku’s choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election at expense of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Atiku made the assertion on Thursday via his verified Twitter handle, as a veiled reaction to the plight of Wike and other aggrieved members of the PDP.

The @OfficialPDPNig will remain united. Focus on our actions. We are taking action to address the feelings of all party members. The unity in our community is my priority. Our resolve to unify Nigeria starts in our party and moves to the community, then on to society. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 30, 2022

The PDP candidate, who noted that the party was taking action to address the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper