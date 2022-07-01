2023: Atiku-Okowa presidency will truly rescue Nigeria – Aniagwu  





Charles Aniagwu

Nigerians have been assured that the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar-Ifeanyi Okowa presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections will truly rescue Nigeria with a pragmatic approach to the mission.

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu gave the assurance on Friday while speaking on a live television programme “Focus Today” on African Independent Television (AIT).

He said that PDP Federal Government would leverage on the acknowledged experience and capacity of its flag-bearer in redeeming the country, especially in addressing the dwindling economy, unabating insecurity, unemployment and poverty.

He said that Nigerians were eager for a change in governance in the country because they had gone through very frustrating experience, particularly in the key sectors that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) promised to deal with in the last seven years, but had failed abysmally.

According to him, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper