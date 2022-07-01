Gov Fintiri dumps deputy, picks don





By Umar Yusuf, Yola

GOVERNOR Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has dumped his deputy, Crowther Seth, as he settled for Professor Kalatepwa Farauta, currently the vice chancellor of Adamawa State University, Mubi.

Crowther Seth who is the incumbent deputy of Adamawa State has faced a tumultuous reign over issues of loyalty to the governor as well as dearth of popularity in Numan federation where he hails from. The deputy governor faced his baptism of fire during a councillorship bye election of his ward Lamurde in which the candidate of the ruling PDP was roundly defeated. Another controversy involving the deputy governor was his alleged bias in the raging communal clashes between the Lunguda and Waja ethnic nationalities in Guyuk local government. The Director General Media and Communications to governor Fintiri, Mr. Solomon said confirmed the development to her reporter.

“Yes, it is true my principal has picked Professor Kelatapwa Farauta as running mate for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper